Speers
George E. Andler Jr., 72, of Speers, went to be with his Lord Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Washington Hospital, after a brief illness.
In addition to his parents, George E. Sr. and Thelma Cole Andler, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Carol Andler; sister Toni Usher; grandson Craig Andler.
He was member of Coal Center Presbyterian Church, attended California University of Pennsylvania, and was a graduate of Waynesburg College with a degree in communications and drafting. He was employed by Pittsburgh Wheeling Steel - Allenport for 30 years as a crane repairman. He also worked as a telemarketer.
He was a 20-year volunteer fireman and EMT at California. George was a member of the Monongahela Valley Lodge #461. Lodge. He enjoyed Pirate and Wild Things baseball games, the Kozy Nook, spending time with his girlfriend and his dogs Macy and Marty.
George is survived by a son, Bruce Andler and granddaughter of Albuquqie, N.M.; sister Rosey Lacey (Mick) of West Brownsville; brother George Kyle of Belle Vernon; and his girlfriend of 18 years, Michelle Rousseau of Speers.
George's professional funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, Perryopolis.
Memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.