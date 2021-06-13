Hopwood
George E. Dextras, 83, of Hopwood, died Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Washington Premier Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, where he had been residing. He was born February 22, 1938, in Woonsocket, R.I., to the late Josaphat Dextras.
George was known throughout his family for his delicious cooking, which he honed as a Navy cook during the Korean Conflict. George retired as a salesman for Merchant Tire Company in the Washington Metropolitan Area. He previously served as commander and adjunct of the American Legion La Fayette Post 5, Uniontown, and exulted ruler of the Deale Elks Lodge #2528, Deale, Md.
He is survived by his son, R. Allen Brown of Uniontown; daughter Debbi Rivas of Uniontown; grandchildren Tony Brown, Eligio Rivas and Georgia Malinowski; nine great-grandchildren; and his brother, James Shugart (Pat) of Fenwick Island, Del.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Donna Y. Dextras; and his brother, Joseph Shugart.
A memorial service will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, June 25, at the American Legion Post 51, Uniontown.
In lieu of cards or flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Legion Post 51, 508 E. Main Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.