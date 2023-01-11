Smock
George E. Kolessar, Jr., 83, of Smock, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, January 8, 2023, in his home.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 12, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. Additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, January 13, in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 121 Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown, with Pastor Jim Engel officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Macrina Cemetery, where full military honors will be accorded by The Hopwood AMVETS Post #103.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.