George E. Kolessar, Jr., 83, of Smock, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, January 8, 2023, in his home.
He was born September 5, 1939, in Brownsville, a son of the late George E. and Dorothy Oestrich Kolessar, Sr.
George graduated from Redstone High School Class of 1957. He served in The United States Navy on The USS Topeka as a Third Class Radar Man.
George loved his Pittsburgh Steelers and enjoyed watching them play.
George owned and operated OK Body Shop with his uncle at Searights Crossroads for many years. He then worked for Kwik-Fill on Route 40 in Uniontown for more than 25 years.
George was also an avid demolition derby driver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara Marie Guy Kolessar.
George is survived by his three children, Frankie Guy and wife Michelle, Theresa Moser and husband Christopher, Gwen Shoaf and husband Brian; seven grandchildren, Kaylee Cutwright, Kameron Shoaf and wife Emiley, Kallyer Shoaf, Jasmine Moser, Nathaniel Moser, Cody Moser and Mia Moser; one great-grandchild, Evelyn Shoaf, and a great-grandson on the way in February; three sisters, Betty Barfield, Janet Hawkins and Dolores Robertson. He is also survived by many special nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 12, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. Additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, January 13, in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 121 Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown, with Pastor Jim Engel officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Macrina Cemetery, where full military honors will be accorded by The Hopwood AMVETS Post #103.
