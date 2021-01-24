Masontown
George E. Pavlovich, 89, of Masontown, passed away at home and went home to be with his Lord Monday, January 18, 2021.
He was born Monday, September 21, 1931, in the old stone house on Ronco/Gates Road in Masontown (The Andrew Rabb House) to the late Emil and Mary Mesich Pavlovich.
He is survived by his best friend and twin brother, Frank E. Pavlovich of Masontown, who was three minutes older; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
George was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Mike, John, Tom and Steve; sisters, Mary, Maggie, Helen and Katherine.
He served his country in the United States Air Force along side his twin brother in Alaska during the Korean War. While in the Air Force, George was a cook. After his tour George came home to work in the Nemacolin coal mines and to work his family farm.
In George's younger years he loved farming, hunting, building and framing puzzles. He liked hiking up over his farm with his twin brother and dog, Mop.
In George's older years, he enjoyed sitting and relaxing on his porch with his twin brother Frank, drinking coffee listening to the Polkas and watching people walk the trial. He also loved his cat he adopted as a stray a couple years ago, who waited on him to come out on the porch.
George will be deeply missed by his twin brother and best friend, Frank; and his friends, Kenny and Lisa Johnson.
A special thanks to the staff of Amedisys of Masontown for their services.
At George's request, there will be no visitation.
Arrangements are under the direction of TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
