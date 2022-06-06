formerly of
Fredericktown
George E. Trout, 84, of Washington, formerly of Fredericktown, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Presbyterian Senior Care Southminster Place, Washington.
He was born December 1, 1937, in Fredericktown, a son of the late Raymond and Mary Checonsky Trout.
Mr. Trout was a graduate of East Bethlehem High School and earned his bachelor's degree from Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Ind.
He worked for over 20 plus years at RCA Meadowlands and later became a senior leader at various manufacturing companies in the Washington, DC metro area before retiring.
Mr. Trout was a kind and generous soul who enjoyed golfing and fishing. In his youth he was a standout athlete and was an absolute sports fanatic of all kinds. He was a diehard Pittsburgh sports fan, but his true love was with the Beth Center School District athletics.
George was a lifelong member of the St. Oliver Plunkett Parish and the former St. Michael Archangel Church. He was a member of the Owls Club of Fredericktown, where he belonged to their golf league and also the Knights of Columbus.
Mr. Trout will be dearly missed by his family.
Surviving are two sons, Raymond L. Trout of Beaver, and David J. Trout (Kellie) of Frederick, Md.
Deceased, in addition to his parents, is his wife, Marcella "Marcy" Los Trout, who died December 17, 2013.
Friends will be received fromf 12 to 2 and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, in GREENLEE'S FREDERICKTOWN FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown, where prayers will be said at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in the St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Richeyville Campus, with the Rev. Don Chortos officiating. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Merakey AVS, 1996 Ewings Mill Road, Coraopolis, PA 15108.
Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.