George E. Williamson

George E. "Georgie" Williamson, 49, of Dilliner, died unexpectedly Monday, January 25, 2021, in the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Born August 11, 1971, in Morgantown, he was a son of George H. and Elaine Eggers Williamson of Dilliner.
A 1989 graduate of Mapletown High School, "Georgie" had worked as a welder for Swanson Plating in Morgantown, and later for Conveyer Services Corp. in Carmichaels. In his spare time, he enjoyed helping his Dad on the family farm. George was a lifelong member of the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church in Dilliner.
Surviving, in addition to his loving parents, are his two daughters, Brooke and Morgan Williamson, both of Dilliner; one granddaughter, Elena Decker; a brother, Michael Willliamson and his wife Crystal of New Geneva; one niece, Karen Elaine; and many friends.
The family will receive friends in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and Friday from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, with the Rev. Kenneth Haines officiating. Interment follows in Fairview Cemetery, Taylortown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, c/o Neila Vernon, 443 Dilliner Hill Road, Dilliner, PA 15327
CDC recommendations will be observed in the funeral home.
