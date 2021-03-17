Brooklyn, Ohio
George Edward "Eddie" Hull, 89, of Brooklyn, Ohio, passed away peacefully, March 13, 2021.
Born in Lemont, he attended North Union High School until he enlisted in the Army in 1949. Stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, he played for the Army baseball team for 2 ½ years. His love for the sport continued throughout his lifetime, and he was a celebrated Fast Pitch softball catcher for over two decades in the Cleveland area. He was employed 50 plus years for Zenith Television Corporation as a wholesale sales representative.
Ed was the loving husband of Doris Joan (Daniels) for 68 years. Cherished father and best friend to son, Larry (Christine); proud grandfather of Stacey and Larry Jr.; and great-grandfather to Ella and Caden; dear brother to the late Doris, Thelma, Wilbert Jr., Charles, Don and Linda; brother-in-law to Ken (Kathy) and Gloria (Norb); uncle to many nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
All services are private under the direction of Ripepi Funeral Home, Parma, Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.