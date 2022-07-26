Uniontown
George Edward James Wolfe Jr., 52, of Uniontown, passed Friday, July 22, 2022. He was born March 29, 1970, in Uniontown, a son of George Sr. and Mary Ann Ritchey Wolfe.
He was the beloved husband of Christina Reed Wolfe; father of George Wolfe III, Josh (Molly McWilliams) Wolfe and the late Roxanne M. Wolfe; grandfather of Khloe and Grayson Wolfe and Kenny Rohr; brother of Dirk (Sherry) Wolfe, Kelly (Zach) Popovich, Jeanie Kline and Mary (Terry) Daugherty; uncle of Autumn and Kelsey Kline, Ashley, Derek, Emily and Haley Wolfe, Jessica and TJ Daughtery, and Bubba Darst III.
George worked in construction and enjoyed Steelers football and spending time with his grandkids.
Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
