Jefferson Township
George Edward Kotlar, 70, of Jefferson Township, Perryopolis, passed away suddenly Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born on July 7, 1949, a son of George Michael and Caroline Pelligrino Kotlar.
George retired from Westinghouse Electric Corporation. He was a jack of all trades and loved wood working and tearing anything apart to make it have "more power". George worked diligently on the family farm where he and family, friends and neighbors caused havoc. You would find him under a car, on the tractor or on the softball fields over the years. Nowadays, the Perryopolis McDonald's was the hangout of choice...still being mischievous.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Aldine Kroll Kotlar; sisters, Barbara Jean Kotlar and Catherine Krukowsky.
George is survived by two daughters, Erica Manack and her husband Randy of Rostraver Township and Melanie Averitt of Cumming, Ga.; five grandchildren, Paige Averitt, Claire Averitt, Laine Averitt, Olivia Manack and Hunter Manack.
In honoring George's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral service. George's professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, Perryopolis.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
