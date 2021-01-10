1928 - 2021
formerly of Dunbar
George Edward Maust, 92, of High Point, N.C., passed away peacefully Thursday, January 7, 2021.
Born March 1, 1928, in Dunbar, George was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, worked 12 years on the B&O Railroad, and retired from US Steel. He continued working in construction and was an all-around handyman.
He married the love of his life, Rose Santillo Maust, in 1963.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Edward Maust and Viola Morgan Maust; and half-sister Hazel Coddington.
He is survived by wife Rose; his sister, Bertha Hall; his daughter and son-in-law, Janice and Marty Foriska; his granddaughter, Ashley and husband Jay Wilhelm; and grandson Noah Foriska.
He enjoyed a cold beer, great cup of coffee and any snack he was given. His passions included watching the Steelers, playing the lottery, tinkering with mowers, and selling items at flea markets.
George was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His laughter and humor were contagious. He never met a stranger and would always help those in need. He will forever be in our hearts.
Memorial services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Sunday, January, 10, in the Chapel of Wright Funeral Home, High Point, N.C.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Condolences may be expressed at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals - Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
