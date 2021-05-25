Smithfield
George Edwin Huey, 56, of Smithfield, died unexpectedly, Friday, May 21, 2021.
He was born March 14, 1965, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Ernest "Buck" Huey and Cosa Mae Dodson Huey; and brothers, Arthur and Joseph.
Surviving are his wife, Diane Teets Huey; his daughter, Amber (Dean) Morris of Fairchance; grandson, Hunter Morris; stepsons, Charles Kalfut Jr. and Anthony Kalfut; stepdaughter, Debbie Kalfut; step-grandson, Conner Strosnider; siblings, Paul and Joyce of Mapletown; Douglas and Mary of Uniontown, Ernie, Ronnie and Charla, Randy and Donna and Billy and Annie, Karen and Andy Hlatky, Marcy and Mike Morrell, and Cecilia Dodson and Dave Beal, all of Smithfield; one sister-in-law, Jackie Huey of Smithfield; several nieces and nephews; close nephew, Jacob Dale Dodson; and close niece, MaryJo.
George was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School Class of 1983.
He was formerly employed as a stone mason and brick layer and his workmanship can be seen throughout various homes and businesses in Fayette County.
George was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates fan.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 26. The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. with Pastor Dora Brownfield officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
