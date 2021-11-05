Masontown
George Elias, Sr., 82, of Masontown, died Thursday, October 28, 2021, while at WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 5, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, Masontown, and until the 1 p.m. hour of service Saturday, November 6, in the Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Debbie Lambert officiating. Military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post 423 and VFW Post 4584.
Interment follows in Masontown Cemetery, Masontown.
Due to a recent spike in Covid-19 in the area, the family is asking everyone to wear a mask during the services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Wounded Warriors in honor of George.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.