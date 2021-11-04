Masontown
George Elias, Sr., 82 of Masontown, died on Thursday October 28, 2021, while at WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown. He was born March 12, 1939, in Masontown, the son of the late Albert and Mary Mike Elias.
George was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 423 of Masontown and belonged to the United Methodist Church of Masontown. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic.
He worked over 50 years running heavy equipment, mainly working for Solomon & Teslovich, and was a member of Local 66 Operating Engineers. George loved his country and was very proud of his military service. He retired from the United States Army as a CW4 Warrant Officer after 43 years of honorable service to his country.
George was a devoted husband and father. He was an avid runner, and most people will remember him running around Masontown. He loved spending time with his family telling stories and smoking a cigar in his later years to pass the time.
George is survived by his wife, Selma Elizabeth Beattie Elias; and children, Kathy Elias and partner Catherine Tillery, George Elias Jr. and wife Tammy, and Greg Elias and wife Carol; four grandchildren, Jesse Elias, Paige Elias, Hannah Elias, and Kendall Elias; brother Billy Elias; and sisters, Blanche McQuade and Linda Carl; sister-in-law Sandra Beattie; and brother-in-law Charles Beattie.
George was predeceased by a son Scott Elias; and siblings, Joseph Elias, Aggie Frye, Jennie Cervone, James "Blackcat" Elias, Kathryn John, Eli Elias, and Albert "Harper" Elias.
The family would like to thank the Amedisys Home and Hospice Care Services of Masontown and Uniontown as well as the staff at Laurel Ridge for providing care for George. In addition, theywould like to thank the many individuals that provided support and care over the last year.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Wounded Warriors in honor of George.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 5, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, Masontown, and until the 1 p.m. hour of service Saturday, November 6, in the Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Debbie Lambert officiating. Military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post 423 and VFW Post 4584.
Interment follows in Masontown Cemetery, Masontown.
Due to a recent spike in Covid-19 in the area, the family is asking everyone to wear a mask during the services.
