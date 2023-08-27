Fairchance
George "Rick" Fecek, 77, of Fairchance, died unexpectedly Tuesday, August 22, 2023, in the Uniontown Hospital.
He was born September 13, 1945, in Mount Pleasant.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Joseph and Mayona Pike Fecek; brother, Joseph "Rusty" Fecek; and niece, Rhiannon Krukowsky.
Surviving are his loving wife, Monica; children, George "Joe" Fecek and wife Olena, and Jennifer Neill and husband Leonard; stepchildren, Gerald Garbutt Jr. and wife Addy, and Richard Garbutt; grandchildren, Haley Sutton, Hannah Sutton, Taylor Fecek and Gavin Garbutt; siblings, Ron Fecek and wife Caroline, Ronna Shaneyfelt and husband Dana, Dave Fecek, Danny Fecek and wife Rose, Danna Krukowsky and husband Bob, and Jack Fecek and wife Kim; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a Vietnam War veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force.
Rick loved his precious cats, his Harley, and was involved in many other hobbies and interests throughout his life.
Rick retired from BAE Systems as head of maintenance. He was a special deputy for the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.
The family will receive friends and family from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, August 27, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. Military Rites will be accorded at 3 p.m. by General Marshall Amvets Post 103 and at 5:30 p.m. a Time of Remembrance will be held, being officiated by his brother, Jack Fecek.
