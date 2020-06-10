Searights
George Fisher, 84, of Brunswick, Ohio, peacefully passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was born to Steve and Elizabeth (Marcovic) in Searights.
George had a passion for baseball, fishing, hunting, camping and walking in the woods.
He will be deeply missed by his four children, Chris (Debbie) Saylor, Robin (Tom) Valenti, Steve (Wanda) Fisher and Tanya Fisher (Dalene Shepard); eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; brother John Fisher.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice; his parents; brothers Joe and Steve; and sister Mary Ackerman.
An online video streaming visitation will be held at noon on Friday, June 12. Burial will be held at Salem View Cemetery in New Salem at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions and condolences in George's name may be made at www.waitefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.