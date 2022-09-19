Maple Summit
On September 16, 2022, the world lost a legend. George Franklin Daniels, born September 11, 1955, in Maple Summit, finally laid down his dukes with cancer and went to paradise. George was a son of Betty and Monroe Daniels.
He was a brother, a husband, a father, a pappy, an uncle, a cousin, a nephew, and a friend to everyone he met. He lived every day to the fullest and did not let a day pass without his humor or kindness shining through.
George was one of the original river guides in Ohiopyle, a union carpenter, worked construction, and had several other jobs that we do not have enough room to list.
He was a lifetime member of the Turkeyfoot Fish and Game Club, Wharton Fish and Game Club, the Carpenter's Union, and probably others that we are forgetting to list (sorry). He was a hardworking, stubborn mountain man. He lost his leg to cancer in 2020, but did not let that slow him down; he continued to ride his tractor and 4-wheeler, hunt, keep up with his grandkids, and work. George was an avid hunter and we are sure he is looking forward to "getting the big one" now that he has reached the Pearly Gates.
George was an amazing storyteller, sometimes telling tales (the tale about getting attacked by a mountain lion) and sometimes telling true stories (the tale about getting struck by lightning); not realizing that his own life was going to be the best story he could tell. In honor of George, live your life to the fullest to create and tell your own amazing story.
It was George's wish to not have a viewing or funeral service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Contributions, in George's name, may be sent to: Nicholson Cancer Fund, 2511 Springfield Pike, Connellsville, PA 15425.
All arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington.
