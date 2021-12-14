Point Marion
George H. Hillman, III., 61, of Point Marion, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, in his home. He was born August 11, 1960, in Bangor, Maine, son of George H. Hillman, Jr. and the late Nancy K. Hillman.
George worked as a traveling chef. He was a member of the Appalachian Trail Association. He was an outdoorsman, and enjoyed fishing, sports and hiking. He as a fan of the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox.
In addition to his father, left to cherish George’s memory are his son, Evan Hillman of Bangor, Maine; brothers, John Hillman (Julie) of Ithaca, N.Y., Mark Hillman (Heather) of Binghamton, N.Y., and Todd Hillman of Point Marion; sister, Kelli Lewis (Mark) of Masontown; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 78 Main Street, Smithfield, where friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
