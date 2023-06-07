Keisterville
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our husband and father, George "Mort" Hallo, Sr. of Keisterville, PA on Monday, June 5, 2023. He was 93 years old.
"Mort" was born on November 1, 1929 in Keisterville, a son of the late Michael and Elizabeth Ondrey Hallo.
It is there in Keisterville, where he met his wife of 71 years, Maude G. Taylor Hallo
George was a devoted husband and father who enjoyed the outdoors. Hiking, hunting, and gardening were among his favorites. George played baseball in his youth and was a member of the Keisterville softball team for many years. He was a life member of the Keisterville Sportsman's Club and was a very devout member and served as a Trustee for Holy Trinity Orthodox Church in New Salem. As an avid Steelers and Pirates fan, he tried never to miss a game.
Upon graduating from Uniontown High School in 1947, George entered the US Army where he served as Staff Sgt. 1st Class. He continued to serve in The US Army Reserves as part of the 2nd Battalion 314th Infantry Regiment in Uniontown, which was part of the 79th Infantry Division headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. There he served as an ammunition squad leader and qualified as an expert rifleman at The Indian Gap Camp.
George held a number of jobs early in his life, and retired from US Steel Corporation - Irvin Works.
Besides his parents, George was preceded in death by his two brothers: John Halo and Michael Halo; three sisters, Mary Rekrut, Ann Mortichesky, and Helen McKulka.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 71 years: Maude G. Taylor Hallo; his four children: Gloria McCormick and husband Michael, Uniontown, George Hallo, Jr. and wife Deborah, Vanderbilt, Kimberly Wyda and husband Mark, Uniontown, Lisa Williams, Keisterville; eight grandchildren, Tiffany, Nicole and husband Jon, Autumn and husband Gabriel, Mark, Michael and wife Tracy, Jonathan, Bryce and wife Crystal, and Miranda; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Charles "Chuck" Halo and wife Judy, Hopwood; sisters, Elizabeth "Liz" Dubos and husband Stan - Royal, Pauline Alahouzos - Frederick, Md; Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A very special thank you to George's brother, Chuck for his frequent visits, The Very Rev. Fr. Vitaly Dudkin and his wife Irina (Irene) for their friendship and guidance, and to the staff at Hillside Manor and Granes Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in George's name to: Holy Trinity Orthodox Church 91 South Mill Street New Salem, PA 15468
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and until 9:30 a.m. on Friday in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME 35 South Mill Street New Salem, PA where a Panachida Service will be held followed by a Funeral Service at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church - New Salem, PA with the Very Rev. Fr. Vitaly Dudkin as Celebrant.
Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Orthodox Church Cemetery where Full Military Honors will be accorded by The Hopwood AMVETS Post #103.
A Panachida Service will be held on Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home.
