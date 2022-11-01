Ohiopyle
George Henry Durschlag, 81, of Ohiopyle, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital.
He was born October 21, 1941, in Clifton Mills, W.Va. He is the son of the late Robert Durschlag and Kathryn Benson Durschlag.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Paul Haines; and a son-in-law, Randall Leonard.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Durschlag; his children, Kelly Sochko (Daniel) of Ohiopyle, Kimberlee Sproul (Keith) of Farmington and Julie Feather (Austin) Bruceton Mills, W.Va.; grandchildren: Brandon, Courtney, Morgan, Mason, Autumn, Addison, Zachary, Kameron, Kristian, Kaden and Karli; and great-grandchildren: Brynleigh, Nolan and Charlotte. Also surviving are his siblings: Richard (Marorie) Durschlag, Mary Ann Lucy (Joe) of Gibbon Glade and Betty Haines.
George attended Gospel Center Church and had been a dairy farmer for 38 years, as well as a truck driver for Solid Rock Excavating, in Albright W.Va. George loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed farming, tractors and driving truck.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, and until 11 a.m., the hour of the service, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, with pastor Martin Stewart officiating. Interment will follow in Irwin Memorial Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
