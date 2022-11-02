Ohiopyle
George Henry Durschlag, 81, of Ohiopyle, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, and until 11 a.m., the hour of the service, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, with pastor Martin Stewart officiating. Interment will follow in Irwin Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
