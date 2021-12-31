Fayette City
George J. Pudish, 78, of Fayette City, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in his residence.
He was born June 12, 1943, in Charleroi, a son of George Pudish and Anna Keleman Pudish.
George began his teaching career in 1965 at the Frazier School District in the science and biology department. He retired in 1995 and enjoyed many years being a husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by two daughters, Jody Mellinger and husband Michael, and Georganna Shepler and husband Randy; the pride of his life, his two granddaughters, Miranda and Alivia Shepler.
He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Madeline A. Blenda Pudish; and sister, Georganne Pudish.
Per George's wishes, there will be no public viewing or services.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the ELEY-McCRORY FUNERAL HOME, Fayette City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.