George J. Risha

Uniontown
George J. "Esther" Risha, 63, of Uniontown, passed away suddenly, in his home, Saturday, April 18, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Risha; and his children, Kendall Pesantez and husband Carlos, Tana Mitchell and husband Justin, and Donald Havens and Jeannine Havens. He was the beloved Jiddi to five grandchildren, Mallory, Andy, Ella, Jake and Santino, whom he adored and loved very much. George was cherished by his mother, Kherestine Risha and late father, Joseph Risha; as well as siblings Veronica Shipe, Sandy Risha, Yolanda Libby, John Risha and Khris Brosius; and many loving nieces and nephews.
George was well known and respected for his warm hearted nature and unique sense of humor. A businessman and owner of Esther's Tavern for 30+ years, George will be fondly remembered for his sincere generosity and lively personality, and will be truly missed by so many.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private services will be held for immediate family only at the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME.
