Brownsville
George J. Rockwell, 90, of Brownsville, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. George was born April 24, 1931, in West Brownsville, a son of the late Theodore and Agnes Lucas Rockwell.
Surviving is his wife of 63 years, Margaret E. "Marge" Novotny Rockwell; a daughter, Linda and husband Dave; and a niece, Donna Rockwell.
He was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in California for many years and a 1949 graduate of California Area High School.
He served on active duty in the Army during the Korean War, from 1952 to 1954. George was employed by Stroehmann Bakery as a driver salesman for 35 years.
He enjoyed camping, gardening, dancing and listening to polka music.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by a sister, Laura; brothers William, Edward, Theodore and John; and a nephew, Edward Jr.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main Street, Mt. Pleasant. Richard Rega, funeral director.
Visit George's memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guest book.
