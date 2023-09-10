George John Stiner, Jr., 58, of Republic, passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., with his loving family by his side.
He was born on November 11, 1964, a son of George John Stiner, Sr. and Helen Rose Kopacko Stiner.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings: Monica Weisberg (Richard) of N. Haledon, N.J.. Gregory Stiner, Sr. (Angela) of Brownsville; aunt, Mary “Sis” Medved; Godmother, Joanne Bator; nephews: Aaron Weisberg (Rachael), Gregory Stiner, Jr. (Alyssa); nieces: Gabrielle Turner (Kevin), Elizabeth Stiner (Matt Micenko); great-nephew, Gavino Stiner; and best canine buddy, Bailey.
George was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman. He was a member of South Connellsville Fish and Game, Newboro Indians, Brownsville Sportsman’s and Fairbank Rod & Gun Club. He was an avid Pittsburgh fan.
George loved nothing more than being with family. His nieces, nephews and cousins were the loves of his life.
George’s family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023, at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where prayers of transfer will be prayed at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. in St. Mary’s Nativity Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Republic.
As George would say. . . . . .”TAKE ‘ER EASY”
