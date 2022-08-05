Uniontown
George Joseph Lebonick, loving husband and father, left his earthly body Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the age of 81, after a lionhearted battle with cancer. George, born November 14, 1940, in Uniontown, to George and Rose Scalzo Lebonick, lived life unapologetically to the beat of his own drum.
Joining the United States Air Force at the age of 18, George’s love for travel began when he moved to Amarillo, Texas for training and became an aircraft mechanic and crew chief. His time in the military eventually brought him to Tripoli, Libya, where he was introduced to the art of bartering, a passion that would change the trajectory of his life.
After being honorably discharged from the military, George attended Parks College in Cahokia, Ill., earning his FAA Air Agency Certificate. George began his career at McDonnell Douglas while his burgeoning interests in Native American artifacts, antiquities, coins and ancient art bubbled under the surface.
On a wing and prayer, George escaped from his corporate contract work and tried his hand as a professional barterer, coin dealer, auctioneer, and antiquities dealer, a career that would define him for the remainder of his life.
George’s smooth talking did not stop short with bartering. His charisma and suave moves on the dance floor landed him the ultimate deal, “the love of [his] life,” his wife of 40 years, Linn Rank Lebonick. Above all, George loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren; wheeling and dealing; all animals; and discussing politics over breakfast at Gary’s Restaurant in Freeburg, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving are his wife, Linn; three children, Sara (Jon) Musch, Jorin (Cara) Lebonick, and Lindy (Paul) McGuire; six grandchildren, Jack, Elena and Charlie Musch, Juniper and Jameson McGuire, and Lily Lebonick; a sister, Mary “Mickey” (Stanley “Stush”) Kovscek; his dear mother-in-law, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held July 5, in George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, Ill., and July 6, in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Smithton, Ill.
A Mass of Christian Burial followed, with Fr. Stanley Konieczny officiating.
Burial, with military honors, was at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Mo.
Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society, or to the Siteman Cancer Center.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.rennerfh.com.
