Connellsville
George Joseph Shultz Sr., 76, of Connellsville, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021, in Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe.
He was born June 12, 1945, in Smithfield, a son of the late John and Anna Telicak Shultz.
He was a member of the Mount Olive Evangelical Church, a retired trailer truck driver from Carry All Products Inc., and a very proud veteran of the Army Reserves. He enjoyed hunting, gardening and sports.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Karen Henry Shultz; two children, George Shultz Jr. and wife Kelly Keefer Shultz of Connellsville, and Gina Shultz Pronesti and husband Richard Pronesti of Harrisburg; along with grandchildren George, Rachel, Ethan, Richie and Olivia; his mother-in-law, Eva Jean Whipkey Henry of Connellsville; brothers Tony Shultz and companion Mary Nicholson of Carmichaels, James Shultz and wife Cindy of Uniontown; brothers-in-law Duane and Kevin Henry of Mt. Pleasant; sister-in-law Marge Henry of Alverton. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Tanya Ann Shultz; his sister, Dorothy Shultz; his brothers, Walter Shultz and John Shultz Jr.; his sister and brother-in-law, Betty Shultz Miller and Charles Miller; sister-in-law Betty Carey Shultz; and brother-in-law James Henry.
Family and friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 8. Visitation continues from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Monday, August 9, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, with Rev. Lee Maley officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by the Connellsville American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
