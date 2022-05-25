Smithfield
George K. Frazee, 70, of Smithfield, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022.
He was born June 10, 1951 in Smithfield, to the late Kenneth James Frazee and Florence Gaskill Frazee.
Surviving are his two children, Patti Gorman and Kenneth J. Frazee; grandchildren, Felicia Riley, Dustin Frazee, Alexa Hennen and Alyza Gorman; great-grandchildren, River, Finnegan, Emmerson and Scarlett; and very close friends, Shelly K. Sanders, Nancy Yoder and Marco Pantalo.
The family will receive friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance,from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022. The Funeral Service will begin at 7 p.m. with Pastor Mark Lawson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: George Frazee Memorial Fund, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa.
