Masontown
George Lawrence Homa, 92, of Masontown, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in his home, with his loving family at his side.
He was born July 28, 1930, in Masontown, a son of the late George Stephen and Mary Stefan Homa.
George was a graduate of Masontown High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Before retiring, he was employed as a printer at the Herald Standard Newspaper, Uniontown.
He was a member of the Holy Name Society at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown; a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4584, where he was a chaplain and past commander, and the American Legion Post 423, where he was a member of the firing squad.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Mary E. O’Brien Homa; son, George Michael Homa, brothers; Lawrence, John and Joe; and sister, Mary Homa Ansel. George was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Susan Britt and husband James of Uniontown, Stephen Homa and wife Carole of Georgetown, S.C., and Sharon Lovett and husband Mark of Masontown; grandchildren, Joshua Britt and wife Rebecca, Jarrod Britt and wife Jerica, Mark Lovett and wife Tiffney, Nicole Lovett and husband C.J. Popovich, Jessica Bowman, Rob Shimer and wife Anita; great grandchildren, Tenley, Holden, Liam, Samantha, Ava, Jenna, Joey, Max and Jalen.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 26, and at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 27, when prayers of transfer will be held, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, followed at 10 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, with Father Marlon Pates as celebrant. Interment follows in St. Agnes Cemetery, Masontown, where Military Rites will be accorded by American Legion Post 423 and VFW Post 4584.
Arrangements have been entrusted to JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
