West Brownsville
George Lawrence Petrosky, 73, of West Brownsville, and a resident of Premier Washington Health Center, was called to be with his Lord Sunday, December 5, 2021.
He was a son of the late George Jr. and Julia Sichko Petrosky.
He graduated from California High School and St. Vincent College.
George was a member of Uniontown Elks and West Brownsville American Legion Post 940.
George loved playing his guitar. He loved his St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, loved his family, and was an avid Pirates and Steelers fan.
He is survived by his daughter, Kaylin Petrosky Redinger (Weslee); grandson, Beckman; and stepgranddaughter, Piper; sisters, Gloria Raitano (Ed), Jyulene Githens (Bob) and Barbra Bonde; also several nieces, nephews and great-nephews and great-nieces.
A Memorial Divine Liturgy will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, in St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 302 Third Avenue, Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Christopher Burke as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownville.
Donations can be made, in George's name, to St. Nicholas Greek Catholic Church, 302 Third Avenue, Brownsville, PA 15417.
