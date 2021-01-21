Easton
George Leonard Hungerford, 80, of Easton, departed this life Monday, January 11, 2021, in the Garden of Easton Nursing Home in Easton.
He was born July 9, 1940, in Grindstone, to the late Frank and Ida Bell Hungerford. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Gertrude and Frankie Bell; five brothers, John Howard, Herbert, Archie, William "Flip" and Frank Hungerford.
After leaving Grindstone, George moved to Easton, where he worked at the Atlantic State Pipe Company in New Jersey and Lehigh College in Easton. George enjoyed fishing and playing softball. He attended the Trinity Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Clarence Clark.
He leaves to celebrate his homegoing six sisters, Mildred, Sarah, Victoria, Henrietta, Georgetta and Cynthia; his caretaker, Beverly Black; and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 23, at Pleasant View Cemetery, Rd 1, Smock, with Pastor Cynthia K. Hackett giving the eulogy.
Arrangements have been entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
All condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.