George McClean

Hopwood
George “Jeb” McClean passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021, in his home with his loving family at his side.
George was born on January 12, 1931, to the late Harry and Mabel McClean.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his oldest son, Gary; brother, Harry; and nephew, Dave.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Betty; children, Rod (Joanna), Jeff (Elaine); daughter-in-law, Sandy; eight grandchildren, Ryan (Jill), Jace (Kelli), LeighAnn, Katie (Jeff), Patty (Rob), Patrick (Lovella), Trisha (Jordan) and Casey (Colleen); brother, Tom (Jean); and nephews, Chris and Tim; 12 great-grandchildren, Ava, Madison, Aubree, Camryn, Ellie, Jackson, Benjamin, Caroline, Amelia, Logan and Charlie.
George was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of the Abundant Life Church.
All arrangements are under the direction by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date and time.
