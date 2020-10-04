George McNutt Wheeler Jr.

Smithfield
George "Bub" McNutt Wheeler Jr., 80, of Smithfield, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, in the Uniontown Health and Rehab Center. He was born March 27, 1940, in Georges Township, a son of George M. Wheeler Sr. and Rachel Yauger Wheeler. In addition to his parents, Bub was preceded in death by his brother, Clifford Martin; and sister Anna Louise Gray.
Bub was a Christian man, an avid gardener and loved listening to music from the 1960s. He worked as a farmer, growing and sell crops, raising pigs and cattle.
Left to cherish Bub's memory are his sister, Mary Pearl Lewis of North Olmstead, Ohio; brother-in-law Ray Gray Sr. of Smithfield; and several nieces and nephews; along with his childhood friend, Blaine Coleman of Smithfield.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 78 Main Street, Smithfield. Services are private at his request.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
Special thank you for the excellent care given to George by Uniontown Health and Rehab Center, Uniontown.
