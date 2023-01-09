formerly of Grindstone
George Michael Sztroin, 46, of Lansing, Mich., formerly of Grindstone, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, unexpectedly.
He was predeceased by his parents, Bettyann and George Sztroin; and brother, Charles Douglas Avery.
He is survived by his beloved girlfriend Amber-Lynn Harger, with whom he resided with in Lansing for the past eight years. Also surviving are siblings Bettie Rae Clark, Marie Moore, Elroy "Butch" Avery, Carrie Forsythe, and Dianna Lowe; and many nieces and nephews.
The Swift Family were an unwavering second family to George and he will be sorely missed by his lifelong best friend and 'brother', Jared Swift.
George was a 1994 graduate of Frazier High School. Thereafter he received a Bachelor's degree in Agricultural Education from West Virginia University. He spent most of his career in the culinary industry fulfilling head / executive chef roles primarily in restaurants and country clubs. Some of his achievements included independently growing an organic garden for cultivating rotating seasonal menus, being distinguished as the Mainstreet Ventures 2017 Top Knife Winner and award recipient, and the start-up of a gastropub scratch kitchen.
While shocked by his death, all who loved him are thankful for his life. George was a quiet, modest soul who relished the simple pleasures of life. He enjoyed researching topics of interest, reading, comedy, music, watching sports, collecting baseball cards, gardening, hunting, and fishing. He had an uncanny ability to find happiness in daily activities and loved his family, friends, and all animals unconditionally. Most of all, George loved movie nights at home with Amber-Lynn, their bullmastiff, Woodley and house rabbit, Molly Bunns, all who adored him and will forever miss him dearly.
Arrangements will be under the direction of BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Perryopolis. Per George's known wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service.
Monetary donations can be made to New Hope Pet Rescue Michigan, in George's honor, at 815 N. Sheldon Street, Charlotte, MI 48813.
Condolences are welcome at blairlowther.com.
