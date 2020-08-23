George Mrosko

Wickliffe, Ohio
George “Muz” Mrosko, 84, of Wickliffe, Ohio, passed away peacefully, in his home, Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was born October 28, 1935, to the late George and Anna Korelko Mrosko in Uniontown.
George was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and a retired lieutenant for the Wickliffe Fire Department. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, playing cards with his dear friends and traveling to Las Vegas over the years with his wife. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians, Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State.
George was the beloved husband of 62 years to Judith Fortier Mrosko; dearest father of Terri (Steve Lee), Joe (Julie), Jim (Mary Ellen), Donna (Joe) Gugliotta, Robert (Susan), Ronnie (deceased), Linda (Tim) Jacobs, Gary (Lynn), Rebecca, and Dina Downie; devoted Pap-Pap to Marlo, Natalie, Jodi, Jamie, Chandler, Erin, Jimmy, Matt, Joey, Nicole, Adelynn, Abby, Deanna, Troy, Timmy, Michael, Nick, David, Ricky, Jack, Lauren, Cassie and Great Pap-Pap to Annabelle, Graham, Cecelia Jo, Emma and Jax; dear brother of Joann Umbel.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Delores Rebovich and Mary Louise Hartsek, and his brother, Edward.
Private services to be held.
Donations may be made in George’s memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Tanya and Nurse Wendy for all of their help with Muz.
Arrangements by ORLANDO-DONSANTE-PREVITE FUNERAL HOME of Wickliffe, (440) 943-2466.
To leave condolences for the family, visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.