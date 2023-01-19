Uniontown
George Mt Joy, 92, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, in his home.
There will be a committal service at 1 p.m. Friday, January 20, at Sylvan Heights Mausoleum, with AMVETS Post 103 Hopwood.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of DONALD R CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
