Uniontown
George Mt Joy, 92, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, in his home. He was born August 26, 1930, in Carmichaels, a son of the late Dennis Riley Mt Joy and Mary Sue Mt Joy.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 43 years, Jean Marie Mt Joy, in 2011; a sister, Betty Jean McGee; and a stepson, Jim Rambo.
Surviving are his stepchildren, Linda Denny and Jeff Rambo, Mark and Rose Rambo, all of Uniontown.
George was a graduate of North Union High School Class of 1949, where he was a 4-year letterman.
He served in the U.S. Army for two years during the Korean War.
He was a member of Coolspring Softball League for 20 years and served as player manager, president for eight years and vice president for seven years.
He was a truck driver for 56 years, driving for Marsolino Construction for 30 years and then for GRS Services.
He loved all Pittsburgh sports teams.
There will be a committal service at 1 p.m. Friday, January 20, at Sylvan Heights Mausoleum, with AMVETS Post 103 Hopwood.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of DONALD R CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
