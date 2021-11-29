Bobtown
George N. Rohulich, 59, a life-long resident of Bobtown, died Thursday, November 25, 2021, in his home, following a lengthy illness. Born February 8, 1962, in Waynesburg, he was a son of the late Charles and Elizabeth Sullivan Rohulich.
A 1980 graduate of Mapletown High School, he had been employed in construction and carpentry throughout the area.
Surviving are two brothers, Charles Rohulich Jr. of Bobtown, and John Rohulich of Cambridge, Ohio,; and several nieces, nephews, and his many friends from the Bobtown Polish Club.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Carol Yankura.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.