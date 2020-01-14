Perryopolis
George Nicholas Hatalowich, 92, formerly of Perryopolis, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020.
Born January 20, 1927 in Monessen, he was a son of the late Michael and Anna Kohut Hatalowich. Mr. Hatalowich was a member of St. John Orthodox Church, Memphis, Tenn. and was a veteran of World War II where he served in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his children Michael (Donna) Hatalowich of Mt. Pleasant, George M. Hatalowich of Red Bank, N.J., Natalie (Rev. Father Jeff) Zias of St. Clair, Karalie (Rodney) Vargo of Hernando, Miss.; ten grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Delewski Hatalowich; daughter, Victoria Hatalowich; three brothers, Frank, Amel, William Hatalowich; and two sisters, Mary Homa and Stella Lorantis.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church, Mary Street, Belle Vernon. Relatives and friends will gather directly at Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church for funeral services on Thursday at 10 a.m. with the Very Rev. Stephan Gresh of Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church officiating. Interment will take place in Monongahela Cemetery. Parastas services will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the church.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
