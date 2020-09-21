Uniontown
George Phillip Stamm, 71, of Uniontown, went to be with his Lord on Saturday morning, September 19, 2020, at the Cherry Tree Nursing Care Home in Uniontown.
George was born April 8, 1949, to the late Rodney and Barbara Stamm. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Susan Stamm.
He is survived by his dedicated and loving brother, Roger Stamm of Uniontown; nieces, Sarah Stamm Trau and her husband Charles of Pittsburgh and Stacey Stamm of Uniontown; great-nieces, Summer and Reiney Hollis of Uniontown and Ruth and Hattie Trau of Pittsburgh; uncle, Dwayne Stamm of Scottsdale; and many cousins.
George was a 1968 graduate of Laurel Highlands High School, after which he joined the U.S. Navy, serving his country honorably during the Vietnam War from 1969-1971.
George had the kindest heart and soul and was well loved by all who knew and loved him.
Friends and family will be received in DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401 on Wednesday, September 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at which time a service will be held. Interment to follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park in Connellsville with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory may be made to your preferred Navy Veteran Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.