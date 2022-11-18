Hopwood
George Pluto Jr., 90, of Hopwood, passed away peacefully, in his home, Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
He was born October 19, 1932, in Hopwood, a son of George Pluto Sr. and Nora Show Pluto.
On December 3, 1955, George married Patricia Ann Schreckengost, who survives.
He is also survived by his son, George Pluto III and wife Candy of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Nicole Pluto of Oliver, David Pluto of Claysville, George L. Pluto and Katherine Pluto, both of Hutchinson, and Leah Pluto of Fall River, Mass.; and great-grandchildren, Cassandra Johnson and Sean Johnson Jr., both of Oliver.
Preceding him in death were the following brothers and sister, Lamorene Pluto and Thomas Pluto, Leland Pluto, Bertha Pluto Kaspick and infant brother, Harry Pluto. He was the last surviving member of his parents' immediate family.
George was a charter member of the Hopwood Volunteer Fire Department, serving as a firefighter, line officer positions as well as chief for many years. He was also a charter member of the Hutchinson Sportsmens Club, a member of Fairchance Church of the Brethren and a member of Lathers Union and Carpenters Union.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict.
George walked The Appalachian Trail from Georgia through many states as one of his lifetime adventures as well as fishing in Alaska.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 21, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 22, and from 9 until the 10 a.m. hour of service Wednesday, November 23, with Pastor Vincent Cable officiating, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park, Brownfield.
The Hopwood Volunteer Fire Department will hold a service Monday at 6:30 p.m.
