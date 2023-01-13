Smithfield
George R. Balsinger, 91, of Smithfield, passed away at home with his loving family by his side on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
He was born September 17, 1931, in German Township.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Charles Balsinger and Lucy Bates Balsinger; wife, Shirley Wilson Balsinger; sisters, Edna Balsinger, Rebecca Barber, Blanche Pierce, Martha Lou Collett, Linda Balsinger and Virginia Balsinger; and brothers, Charles Balsinger Jr. and Floyd Balsinger.
Surviving are his daughter, Nancy Bartko and son-in-law, Danny; son, George Balsinger Jr. and daughter-in-law, Paula; grandchildren, D.J. Bartko, Tara Stephens and husband, Rodney, Carrie Moon and Nathaniel Balsinger; great-grandchildren, Travis Smith, Xavier Stephens, Donovan Stephens, Adrianna Stephens and Mia Balsinger; sisters, Ann Ward and Lenora Fitzsimmons; brother, William Balsinger; nieces and nephews; and very close friends and neighbors, Johnetta Black and Joanna Graziani and her family.
George was a U.S. Army, Korean War veteran, serving as a Corporal and a Medic.
He was a member of the Haydentown Christian Church and the Haydentown Community Center.
The family will receive friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023. The Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Steve Baker officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, in Smithfield, with Military Rites being accorded by General Marshall Amvets Post 103.
