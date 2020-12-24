South Connellsville
George R. "Sonny" Klippi, 78, of South Connellsville, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his wife and family. He was born October 16, 1942, in Dunbar, a son of the late Samuel and Mae Rodeheaver Klippi.
Sonny was a graduate of Uniontown High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving as a Spec E4 and was most proud of being selected as Soldier of the Month in a competition with over 500 other soldiers.
He was employed by the B & O railroad as a brakeman. Among his hobbies, he loved to hunt and fish especially at his camp on Lake Erie. He also enjoyed dirt car racing.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley A. Trump Klippi; his children, Brian Klippi and wife Erin of South Connellsville, and Marci Sutter and husband William of Greensburg; his special granddaughter, Rachel Jones; and one sister, Karen Vidonish and husband Daniel of Uniontown.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Evelyn VanSickle, Mary Ann Frantz, Rose Papincak, Betty Shultz and Genevieve Ruse; and brothers Edward and Samuel Klippi.
As per the wishes of the family, there will be no public viewing or services. All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
