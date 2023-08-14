In loving memory of George R. McGee Jr. who passed away Friday, August 11, 2023, in the Uniontown Hospital, after a long battle with lung disease.
He was born in Morgantown, W.Va., July 6, 1955.
Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Della Jo Conn McGee; three daughters, Princess Wise and husband Randy of Uniontown, Nancy Sexton and husband John of Smithfield, and Jonna A. Smith and husband Bill of Smithfield; his sisters, Susan McGee Baxter and husband Dan of Georgia, and Sheila McGee Kelley of Georgia; two nephews, Lewis Stewart of Wisconsin, and Dylan Clark of Colorado; five grandchildren and 16 great- grandchildren; and many other family and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, George Raymond McGee Sr. and Evelyn Newman McGee; and his sister, Evelyn Yvonne “Bonnie” McGee.
George retired from Golden Eagle Trucking in Uniontown after 30 years of service.
The family will receive friends and family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 15, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. time of a funeral service Wednesday, August 16, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating the service.
A special thanks is extended to his son-in-law and daughter, Bill and Jonna, for taking good care of George.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.