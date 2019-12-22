George "Rich" Richard Brounce, 76, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at his home.
He was born October 4, 1943, in Belle Vernon, a son of the late William and Violet Marie Harger Brounce.
On October 13, 2007, he married the former Roxanne DeFabio. They have shared 12 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.
Rich worked in the paint department at GM Lordstown for 36 years, retiring in 2004. He was a member of the Warren Moose Lodge. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, deer hunting, collecting eagles and coached little league baseball. Above all else, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Loving memories of Rich will be carried on by his wife, Roxanne Brounce of Leavittsburg, Ohio; six sons, Darrin (Sherry) Brounce of Champion, Ohio, Richard Brounce of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Scott Brounce of Dayton, Ohio, James Chambers of Warren, Ohio, Michael Chambers of Leavittsburg, Ohio and Richard (Kelly) Chambers of Southington, Ohio; six daughters, Lisa (Richard) Tuttle-Brounce of Fort Myers , Fla., Lori Bevins of Bonita Springs, Fla., Amanda (Larry) Vintila of Warren, Ohio, Adrienne Vintila of Phoenix, Ariz., Theresa Buckner of Warren, Ohio and Melissa Shaffer of Leavittsburg, Ohio. He is also survived by three brothers, William (Carol) Brounce of Charleroi, Thomas (Marge) Brounce of Colo. and Clifford Brounce of Belle Vernon; sister, Connie (Dave) Prosser of Mass.; 33 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Diane Williams; second wife, Jean Chambers; and son, Billy Brounce.
Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 28, in CARL W. HALL FUNERAL HOME, where Rev. Thomas Simpson will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 27, in the funeral home.
Interment will be in Niles City Cemetery.
Friends may view Rich's obituary and/or send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.
