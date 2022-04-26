Smock
George Richard “Rick” Price Jr., 66, of Smock, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022. He was born September 27, 1955, in Connellsville, a son of the late George Richard Price, Sr. and Fannie V. Walters Price, who survives.
In addition to his mother, Rick is survived by his wife, Debora Jean D’Isidoro Price; son, Logan Richard Price (Brandy); granddaughter, Maci Fedor; sister, Cheryl Price; brother, Rory Richard Price (Jill); along with several nieces and nephews.
George was a great lover of the outdoors; he loved trapping, hunting (especially dogging for the kids) and fishing. He was so happy to go fishing with his granddaughter, Maci. He loved coon hunting with his hounds, especially Drive, who he will lay in rest with on the farm.
Rick was a master carpenter and was employed at the Douglas Education Center, Monessen. He was president of the Slavic Citizen Club, Charleroi. He was also a member of the International Bow Hunters Association, where he competed in archery and achieved champion status.
Rick’s family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where his funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 28. Interment is private.
Condolences for the family are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.