Coal Center
George Rizak II, of Coal Center, died Thursday night June 17, 2021, surrounded by family, in Uniontown Hospital. He was a son of the late George Rizak and is survived by his mother, Mary Losko Rizak of Brownsville. He was born March 26, 1959, in Brownsville Hospital.
George was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Brownsville. He was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army National Guard and a member of the American Legion Post #940. He was also a longtime member of the California Hill Gun Club.
He was originally self employed and the owner of Rizak Electrical Service for 25 years. Other occupations included an electrician for California University and for Appalachian Industries; he ultimately retired from Verizon after 21 years of service.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Roxane Wadsworth Rizak; daughter Kristina M. Rizak Galway; son-in-law Joshua J. Galway; and grandchildren Mason W. Galway and Junoper E. Galway.
Per George's request, services will be private and in the care of SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417. Interment will be in LaFayette Memorial Park and full military honors will be accorded by The American Legion Honor Guard from Posts #275, #940, and #838.
