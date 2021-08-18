Uniontown
George Russell Malenock, 85, of Uniontown, near Oliver 3, went to be with his Lord Tuesday, August 3, 2021. He passed peacefully at the family home.
He was born March 16, 1936, at the family homestead, a son of Anna Sedlock Malenock and George Malenock Sr.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his oldest son, Rusty, in 2019; two brothers, Bob and Henry; and two sisters, Kay and Annabelle.
Surviving to cherish his memory is his wife of 64 years, Virginia “Sally” Fike Malenock; his two sons, Steve and Mark (Starla); his daughter, Lisa Malenock Kenes (Mike); and daughter-in-law, Dana Yauger Malenock; also a beloved brother-in-law, Allen “Jickee” Shazer and wife Terri; and dear sister-in-law, Connie Fike Mosako; and a much loved sister, Jane Stevens, of Fort Myers, Fla. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was grandfather to Jonathan Malenock (Rose), Molly Malenock, Maggie Malenock Coffman (Ryan), Page and Mark Adam Malenock; great-grandfather to Maci Malenock, Hudson and Charlotte “Charlee” Coffman and Landon Gianoutsos.
“Pap” or “Farmer”, as he was known, attended North Union High School. He was a farmer at heart and after marriage worked the family farm while working full-time at other employment; artificial inseminator of cattle in Fayette County, construction, coal miner, and 22 years at Weiss Packing in Donora. For the last 30 years, he operated a small animal feed business on the farm while raising Angus and Charolais cattle, corn, soybeans, hay, oats and wheat.
He was a member of Central Christian Church, Uniontown, Valley Sportsman’s Club, Oliver 3, Fayette County Farm Bureau and a Mason. He was also a former 4-H leader and supporter of Hoofbeats, a therapeutic horseback riding program. His four grown children all established their own homes on the family farm (est. 1919). Both George and Sally felt they were blessed to have their family so near by.
Special love and thanks to Dr. John Chalfant and his dedicated staff for their many years of care. Also to Amedisys Home Health Care for his good care in recent months.
A celebration of life will be held beginning at 12 p.m. Saturday, August 21, at the family farm. A memorial service will be presented at 1 p.m. by Rev. Heather Simpson, Central Christian Church. All family, friends and neighbors are invited to come and share their memories of George.
Announcement by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown. Your person written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
