Virgin Run, Perry Twp.
George Samuel Kubina, 67, of Virgin Run, Perry Township, passed away unexpectedly, in Monongahela Valley Hospital, Monday, June 28, 2021. He was born February 2, 1954, in Connellsville, a son of Andrew and Eustine Chase Kubina.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Marian Pope, John Kubina, Stephen Kubina, Elizabeth Bielawski, James Kubina, Elsie Domonkos.
George was employed by Ford Business Machines as a service technician.
George is survived by his two daughters, Shannon Marie Kubina of Smock, Amber Leigh Kubina of Perryopolis; grandsons, Kevin Albert Torok Jr., Hunter George Schneider; brothers, Joseph Edward Kubina of Gary, Ind., Robert Andrew Kubina and his wife Marlene of Fayette City, Michael Thomas Kubina and his wife Sandi of Terra Alta, W.Va.; numerous nieces and nephews.
George's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 2, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis. Additional visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m., the hour of his funeral service, with Rev. Don Snyder officiating. Interment is private.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.