Clarksville
George Smoggie Jr., 87, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Lasosky's Personal Care Home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends from noon until 5:30 p.m., the time of a service celebrating George's life, Thursday, June 2, with the Rev. Jeff Martin officiating. Interment is private.
Donations, in memory of George, can be made to OSPTA Hospice, 4325 SR 51 North, Belle Vernon, PA 15012.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
